Meet Mark Judson, a candidate in the democratic primary for North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three candidates are seeking the democratic nomination in the Seventh Congressional District primary election, hoping to oppose incumbent Rep. David Rouzer in November.
Robert Colon, Mark Judson and Christopher Ward all agreed to be interviewed at WECT, answering the same questions on a range of issues that includes immigration, healthcare, security, trade and gun violence.
Judson, 54, is a retired Army Officer who has worked as an accountant and financial planner. He currently has a tax practice. Judson and his wife Anita live in Apex.
When asked what he considers the biggest issue for most of the voters in the district, Judson said he believes it is healthcare.
“My victory on healthcare will be when I stand in front of the country, with my fellow congress members, and make the following statement: ‘If you’re an American, you’re sick and you need help, go to the hospital. When they ask you for your billing information, tell them ‘bill the U.S. treasury’. That’s when we will have won the healthcare battle,” Judson said.
If you would like to hear Mark Judson’s response to questions on specific issues, you can go to the corresponding time in the interview listed below:
00:25 Candidate’s biography
01:20 Why he decided to run for office in 2020
01:50 Why he is best candidate on the democratic slate
05:00 What he considers the most important issue of the campaign
06:20 How to stop mass shootings and lower rates of gun violence?
07:10 Does he support a ban on assault-style weapons?
07:30 Does he support universal background checks?
07:45 On immigration, what he thinks should happen to ‘dreamers’, children of immigrants brought to United States as children?
08:25 What is the best way to increase security along US southern border?
10:30 His plan regarding healthcare coverage for uninsured or underinsured Americans
13:15 Does he support exploring for oil and natural gas off east coast?
14:30 What is his view on the USMCA pact replacing NAFTA?
15:20 How to best handle trade policies with China?
16:20 What foreign leader or country poses the biggest threat to US security?
18:15 What other issue of vital importance was not addressed in interview?
Early voting for the March primary elections begins on February 13, and runs through February 29. To check early voting site locations, dates and times in your county click here. Election day is March 3, 2020.
