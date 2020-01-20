Meet Marcia Morgan, a candidate in the democratic primary for the 19th District seat in the NC House of Representatives

“I believe that with a strong public education you can influence all aspects of life and we really need to start there,” Morgan said. “With education you develop a population that understands how to think, how to reason. They understand that the environment is important. If you build a well-educated populous, that’s going to enhance your economy. It’s going to encourage corporations to come in and take advantage of that educated workforce. I also believe that in a good public education, you have a cross section of people, and it’s a better opportunity for people to learn equality. All of it is just building blocks that come together.”