Meet David Perry, a candidate in the republican primary for the 19th District seat in the NC House of Representatives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four candidates are seeking their party’s nomination in the primary elections for the newly re-drawn 19th District seat in North Carolina’s House of Representatives. David Perry and Charlie Miller are running in the republican primary, with James Dawkins and Marcia Morgan as candidates in the democratic primary. The primary winners will face each other in the 2020 General Election in November.
All of the candidates agreed to be interviewed at WECT, answering the same questions on a range of issues that includes education, healthcare, opioid addiction, economic growth, environment and gun violence.
Perry, 54, is running for a seat in the General Assembly for a second time. He ran as a Libertarian candidate for the same seat in 2018. He works as a Senior Software Engineer at Corning’s plant in Wilmington. When asked what he considers the biggest issue in the state, Perry believes it is the amount of waste in state government.
“What we really need to be doing is shrinking the size of our state government and bringing it local, and bringing the money and power back to our local community, and the money back into people’s wallets,” Perry said.
If you would like to hear David Perry’s response to questions on specific issues, you can go to the corresponding time in the interview listed below:
00:25 Candidate’s biography
00:45 Why he decided to run for office in 2020
01:10 Why he is best candidate in primary
01:50 What he considers the most important issue of the campaign
02:35 Does he support exploring for oil and natural gas off east coast?
04:15 What should be done to keep GenX contamination from happening again?
05:35 What types of jobs should be recruited to the area to spur economic growth?
06:50 How to address the affordable housing issue?
08:05 Where does he stand on North Carolina expanding Medicaid?
10:10 What should legislature do to provide recovery resources to those suffering from opioid addiction?
11:35 What is his stance on sheriffs in NC being forced to honor ICE detainers?
12:20 What is his plan for education spending, to include pay raises for teachers?
13:35 Where does he stand on confederate memorials standing on public property?
14:35 Should there be a time limit on sessions of the NC General Assembly?
15:30 How to stop mass shootings and lower rates of gun violence?
16:40 Does he support a ban on assault-style weapons?
16:40 Does he support universal background checks?
17:10 What other issue of vital importance was not addressed in interview?
Early voting for the March primary elections begins on February 13, 2020. To check early voting site locations, dates and times in your county click here. Election day is March 3, 2020.
