Meet Charlie Miller, a candidate in the republican primary for the 19th District seat in the NC House of Representatives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four candidates are seeking their party’s nomination in the primary elections for the newly re-drawn 19th District seat in North Carolina’s House of Representatives. Charlie Miller and David Perry are running in the republican primary, with James Dawkins and Marcia Morgan as candidates in the democratic primary. The primary winners will face each other in the 2020 General Election in November.
All of the candidates agreed to be interviewed at WECT, answering the same questions on a range of issues that includes education, healthcare, opioid addiction, economic growth, environment and gun violence.
Miller, 54, is chief deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. He also currently sits on the Brunswick County Board of Education, and would have to resign that seat if elected to the House of Representatives. When asked what he considers the biggest issue facing the district and the state, Miller cited growth.
“The growth of both Brunswick and New Hanover County,” Miller said. “We’re just growing so fast. Growth is good, as long as it is managed, and that’s what I would hope to do.”
If you would like to hear Charlie Miller’s response to questions on specific issues, you can go to the corresponding time in the interview listed below:
00:25 Candidate’s biography
00:50 Why he decided to run for office in 2020
01:20 Why he is best candidate in primary
01:55 What he considers the most important issue of the campaign
02:30 Does he support exploring for oil and natural gas off east coast?
03:00 What should be done to keep GenX contamination from happening again?
03:45 What types of jobs should be recruited to the area to spur economic growth?
04:55 How to address the affordable housing issue?
06:15 Where does he stand on North Carolina expanding Medicaid?
06:50 What should legislature do to provide recovery resources to those suffering from opioid addiction?
07:50 What is his stance on sheriffs in NC being forced to honor ICE detainers?
08:20 What is his plan for education spending, to include pay raises for teachers?
09:35 Where does he stand on confederate memorials standing on public property?
10:10 Should there be a time limit on sessions of the NC General Assembly?
10:55 How to stop mass shootings and lower rates of gun violence?
11:50 Does he support a ban on assault-style weapons?
11:55 Does he support universal background checks?
12:10 What other issue of vital importance was not addressed in interview?
Early voting for the March primary elections begins on February 13, 2020. To check early voting site locations, dates and times in your county click here. Election day is March 3, 2020.
