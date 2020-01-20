High school basketball teams reflect on MLK holiday

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - The eleventh annual MLK Jam brought the sounds of bouncing basketball balls to the gymnasium at Trask High School on Monday.
It's a sound that event director Nathan Faulk believes brings people together.
"It’s for the community and a day to reflect and embrace what the day is truly about,” said Faulk. And what better day to bring people together then with basketball and entertain them."
For Hoggard head coach Brett Queen it is important that his team understands what the day is about.
“Obviously it's an important day in the life of our country,” said Hoggard Coach Brett Queen. “It's got to be where there are a lot of basketball events on this day. It's an opportunity for your team to reflect on the importance and significance of what the day is. We're just excited to have the opportunity to play in event that is honoring Dr. King.”
Event scoreboard
East Columbus 60, Wilmington Christian 45 F
Laney 68, Pine Forest 36 F (women)
Hoggard 33, Holly Springs 34 F
Trask 55, Purnell Swett 65 F
Gray’s Creek vs. Laney
Gray’s Creek vs. Northside-Jacksonville (women)
South Brunswick vs. Northside-Jacksonville
Wayne County Day 68, West Brunswick 58 F
