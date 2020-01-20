Former ‘Essence’ Editor-In-Chief is keynote speaker for UNCW’s 35th Annual Martin Luther King Celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Essence Editor-In-Chief Susan Taylor will be the keynote for an event on the campus of UNCW to remember the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The 35th Annual Martin Luther King Celebration, entitled ‘In Our Sunday’s Best: A Creative Protest Remembered,’ is Wed., Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium.
Taylor is now Essence’s Editor-in-Chief Emerita. She served as editor-in-chief of Essence from 1981 to 2000.
She is the Founder & CEO of the National CARES Mentoring Movement.
The Upperman Center and UNCW organized the event.
