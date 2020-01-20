First Alert Forecast: cold but no snow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking out your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! For much of the short-term period, a northern high pressure system will bring cold temperatures, repel rain, and snub snow. Here are your forecast details for this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:
- Skies: mostly or completely sunny.
- Winds: north around 10 mph.
- Gusts: up to 20 mph.
- Parade time temperatures: upper 30s to lower 40s.
- Parade time wind chill values: lower to middle 30s
- Afternoon high temperatures: lower to middle 40s.
- Sunset: 5:29 p.m.
Have a happy, healthy, and safe holiday despite all the chill, friends! Warmer showers re-enter your First Alert Forecast in the long-range. Get the ten-day location-specific call on your WECT Weather App anytime you like, but while you are here, please check out the seven-day forecast numbers for Wilmington.
