First Alert Forecast: cold January days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you and thanks for checking out your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Cold January weather will stick around through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 40s. Lows will dip into the 20s and lower 30s the next few nights.
A warming trend begins late week as highs return to the 50s and lower 60s with milder 40s generally for overnight lows. The best chance of rain over this period is late Friday into early Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.