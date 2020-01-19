Winthrop, Radford put streaks on line

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Carlik Jones, Travis Fields, Jr., Devine Eke, Donald Hicks and Cle'von Greene have collectively accounted for 71 percent of Radford's scoring this season. For Winthrop, Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have scored 41 percent of the team's points this season, including 44 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.