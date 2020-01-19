Jeep Watch 2.0? Vehicle stranded Sunday on Myrtle Beach shore

No it’s not deja vu...another Jeep is looking for its owner along the Myrtle Beach shore. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | January 19, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 3:18 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - No it’s not deja vu...another Jeep is looking for its owner along the Myrtle Beach shore.

The Grey Jeep was first spotted Sunday before noon by an anonymous viewer near the Springmaid Pier and public access 17 off Nash Street in Myrtle Beach.

The owners of the vehicle, Jessika Rukavina and Dillon Young tell WMBF News they were hoping to get a better look at the beach when the Jeep ‘got stuck.’

“He’s an idiot,” Rukavina said jokingly.

In September of 2019, a red Jeep captured the attention of the nation while Hurricane Dorian’s heavy rains and gusty winds battered the Grand Strand coastline.

