Jeep Watch 2.0? Vehicle stranded Sunday on Myrtle Beach shore

JUST IN: Jeep Watch TWO Nash St. The owner says he’s from California and just wanted to drive on the beach. His friend, Jessika, is from Myrtle Beach and says they’re childhood friends — seeing each other for the first time today in a decade. I’d say it’s one they won’t forget! SIDE NOTE: I just finished a long workout and rushed to the access before shooting this. I had just gotten the text to found out about the Jeep — I’m not working today! So please be nice 🙂 WMBF News