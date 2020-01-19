Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and No. 11 Louisville hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke 79-73 in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season title chase. Malik Williams added two free throws with 16 seconds left and followed immediately with a transition dunk off a turnover to help seal the win. Freshman Cassius Stanley had season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who shot just 37% and went 6 of 25 from 3-point range.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 20 points, Ryan Murphy added 13 and Pittsburgh completed a season sweep of North Carolina with a 66-52 victory over the reeling Tar Heels. Pitt needed less than 10 minutes to build a double-digit lead and never let the sloppy Tar Heels get back in it. Garrison Brooks led North Carolina with 16 points and 13 rebounds but the Tar Heels couldn't overcome a disjointed opening 20 minutes in which they struggled to develop any sort of offensive rhythm.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is giving up his final season to enter the NFL draft. Simmons announced his decision Saturday on social media. Simmons was an All-American who won the Butkus Award and was the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the year. He led Clemson with 107 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Simmons was Clemson's most versatile defender this season. He's able to drop back into coverage as well as effectively rush the passer from several yards behind the line of scrimmage. He is projected as a top-10 selection in the NFL draft.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Markell Johnson had 13 points and five assists to lead balanced North Carolina State to a 60-54 victory over Clemson. The Wolfpack ended Clemson’s three-game win streak, which began with a home victory over N.C. State on Jan. 4. N.C. State shot 50% in the first half to take a double-digit halftime lead, and Clemson couldn’t overcome shooting struggles from the field and the free-throw line. Aamir Simms led the Tigers with 18 points. Devon Daniels and D.J. Funderburk had 13 points each for the Wolfpack (13-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), and C.J. Bryce added 11.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jair Bolden scored 19 points and South Carolina defeated Texas A&M 81-67. The Gamecocks made 16-of-30 of their 3-point attempts (53.3%), in keeping the Aggies at arms’ length for most of the second part of the second half. South Carolina led 39-33 at halftime thanks to 10 points each from Justin Minaya and Bolden over the first 20 minutes. The Aggies briefly grabbed a lead at 49-48 nearly midway through the second half before the Gamecocks reclaimed the lead for good. Josh Nebo led the Aggies with 18 points.
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Tisdale scored 26 points with career-high 12 rebounds and East Tennessee State beat Western Carolina 85-66. Tray Boyd III scored 16 points off the bench for the second straight game, Lucas N'Guessan 15 and Bo Hodges 14 for the Buccaneers who earned a pair of votes in the AP Top 25 poll. East Tennessee State built a 20-7 lead and never trailed. The Buccaneers finished the first half with a 52-34 lead. Mason Faulkner led the Catamounts with 18 points.