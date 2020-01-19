First responders across the state train in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement from North Carolina and surrounding states have been participating in a four day long, around the clock training exercise in Pender County.
The search for two missing persons on a 12-thousand acre lot includes drones, blood hounds and off-road vehicles. This training, simulates real-life missions. Pender County Search and Rescue Chief, Woody Sullivan said searches on this scale happen around six times a year.
“We can learn the role of what we’re supposed to be doing in an active controlled environment,” said Jami Benson, Liaison Officer. “That way when we get into the real thing we can continue or training in real life situations as well as once we get the credential we can perform in that real life situation to the best of our extent.”
The training continues through Sunday,
