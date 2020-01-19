First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cool for much of the week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
A bit of a gray, and warm start to the day, but all these clouds will continue to move offshore through the afternoon following the cold fronts passage. Behind that front, BRR! Cold air will be moving in along with a northern wind that will drop wind chill values to the lower 20s! High temperatures for the MLK holiday will struggle to reach the mid 40s despite abundant sunshine.
We’ll see cool and dry weather for much of the week ahead, which you can check out below on your 7 day planning forecast for the Wilmington area! Want to see your specific forecast for your backyard or on the go, along with the 10 day planning forecast? You can find all that and more on your WECT Weather App!
