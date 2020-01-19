First Alert Forecast: few showers then cool and dry start to the week

A mild start to with a cold finish is the theme of the day as a few showers file through ahead of a cold front. Driven by Arctic high pressure, expect to see some big changes in temperatures in the coming days. Gusty winds associated with the front will add a chill to the wind, so be prepared to bundle up and hold on to your hats! This front will drop temperatures into the low 30s leading into Martin Luther King Jr. Day and barely increasing into the mid 40s by the afternoon!