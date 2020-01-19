First Alert Forecast: few showers then cool and dry start to the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
A mild start to with a cold finish is the theme of the day as a few showers file through ahead of a cold front. Driven by Arctic high pressure, expect to see some big changes in temperatures in the coming days. Gusty winds associated with the front will add a chill to the wind, so be prepared to bundle up and hold on to your hats! This front will drop temperatures into the low 30s leading into Martin Luther King Jr. Day and barely increasing into the mid 40s by the afternoon!
We’ll see cool and dry weather for much of the week ahead, which you can check out below on your 7 day planning forecast for the Wilmington area! Want to see your specific forecast for your backyard or on the go, along with the 10 day planning forecast? You can find all that and more on your WECT Weather App!
