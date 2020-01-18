First Alert Forecast: shot of cold air arrives, another stronger one for MLK Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A colder weather pattern has finally redeveloped for the Cape Fear Region and, as it often does, social media carries whispers of snow. To be fair, a couple recent weather models have depicted enough polar jet stream energy to leverage the development of a wintry storm along the Carolina Coast next week. However, these model solutions remain too scattered and unfocused for the overt inclusion of snow in your First Alert Forecast.
So, snow is sketchy. But cold signals are crystal clear. The weekend feature a return to somewhat milder weather and a chance of a few showers late Saturday and early Sunday. Notice how the daytime high and nighttime low for Saturday are the same? We should see temperatures continue to climb as a final surge of mild air pushes through before an even stronger blast of cold weather arrives for MLK Day into the middle of next week.
Check out your seven day planning forecast below. Stay warm, friends, and thanks for trusting your First Alert Forecast right here or at your fingertips anytime on the WECT Weather App!
