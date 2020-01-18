First Alert Forecast: cool, dry days to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
A warm front will move into the Cape Fear Region tonight bringing a bit of a warm up through the overnight hours into Sunday. Meaning, temperatures are actually going to increase overnight. Highs will get into the mid 60s.
By tomorrow afternoon, colder air will move into the area, associated with a cold front, which will bring some gusty winds in so make sure to hold onto your hats! This front will drop temperatures into the low 30s leading into Martin Luther King Jr. Day and barely increasing into the mid 40s by the afternoon!
We’ll see cool and dry weather for much of the week ahead, which you can check out below on your 7 day planning forecast for the Wilmington area! Want to see your specific forecast for your backyard or on the go, along with the 10 day planning forecast? You can find all that and more on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.