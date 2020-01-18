Brunswick County WW2 vet presented France’s highest honor

“The government of France is thanking me for freeing the people of France from tyranny from Nazi Germany. A fantastic honor that the French government is bestowing on me. I thank them very much,” Bradicich said. “I didn’t say ‘I’m going to free these guys because I’m going to get a medal.’ I went up there to save those guys. Ok? And I brought them back and I brought them back alive. Only one of them was wounded by the enemy because the enemy spotted us and started firing at us.”