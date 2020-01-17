YWCA hosts first Potluck of Peace event of 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear held it’s first Potluck of Peace of 2020 at the MLK center Thursday night.
The YWCA says it created Potluck for Peace to use food, fellowship, and enriching dialogue to create change in the community.
The event featured guest historian Lettie Shumate, who facilitated discussion on the evening’s topic “The Urgency of Now: Dr. King’s Truths.”
“Its about coming together as one and being able to live and get along with one another,” said event organizer Evelyn Bryant.
Bryant hopes community discussions like these will allow the country to “move beyond what has happened in the past and be able to progress to something amazing in the future.”
The event, held quarterly, is entering its fourth year in Wilmington.
