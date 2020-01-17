Woman accused of fraudulently cashing ex-husband’s checks

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of fraudulently depositing two checks in Columbus County.
Toni Enzor Coleman, 43, was arrested earlier this month and charged with:
- two counts of felony uttering a forged endorsement
- two counts of felony forgery of endorsement
- felony larceny of chose in action
- felony obtaining property by false pretense
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathan Coleman reported that his ex-wife, Toni Coleman, had forged a signature on a check from Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation and deposited it into her account.
The sheriff’s office launched an investigation and reportedly discovered that a $1,486 check from the United States Treasury issued to both Jonathan and Toni Coleman also had been forged by Toni Coleman and deposited without Jonathan Coleman’s authorization. Officials say she withdrew the funds from the account the same day of the deposit.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.