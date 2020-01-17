This weekend: 155th Commemoration of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This weekend, Fort Fisher will mark the 155th Commemoration of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher.
The event will feature a tactical demonstration of the battle.
Between January 13 to 15, 1865, federal forces conducted a massive push to close the port of Wilmington to blockade runners keeping alive the Southern cause. In what would be the largest amphibious operation until World War II, more than 10,000 soldiers, sailors and marines faced off.
Ten years later, former commander Colonel William Lamb wrote to his Fort Fisher veterans that a reunion would be “to preserve a correct account of their valor, fortitude and patient suffering.”
Over the next 30 years, veterans gathered at Fort Fisher to reminisce.
On Saturday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m., historical reenactors will gather at the site for the demonstration.
Several speakers will also talk about the events that occurred at the site 155 years ago.
The tactical demonstration is at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.
