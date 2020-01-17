Armed robber on the loose after SWAT situation at Advance Auto Parts in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for an armed robber following a SWAT situation at an auto store in west Charlotte Friday morning.
The incident unfolded around 9 a.m. at the Advance Auto Parts on Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road, shutting the area down. As CMPD and SWAT officers responded, some with guns drawn, negotiators on scene attempted to communicate with someone inside the store via megaphone. Police say no one else was inside the store.
“Officers are currently implementing de-escalation tactics due to armed suspect who is believed to be alone inside of a building. Everyone is asked to stay away from the area as officers work to peacefully de-escalate the situation,” CMPD said as the situation began.
Just before 11 a.m., however, CMPD said SWAT had determined that the armed robber had left the building before police ever arrived. Now, law enforcement is trying to identify the suspect and track him down.
No information about or description of the suspect has been released.
CMPD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
