Public meetings scheduled to discuss new Surf City mainland park

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Town officials are asking the public for feedback on what they want to see at a park expected to come to the community.
The new mainland park will feature a skatepark, walking trails, inclusive playground and other activities.
Stewart Architecture will present a preliminary site plan, but organizers say getting feedback from people who live nearby will be tremendously helpful in moving forwardwith the planning process.
“The input we receive from these meetings will help us in our journey to obtain grant funding and allow our community to share their thoughts, questions, and other input in regards to this new park,” the post from the town says.
The meetings will be held February 10 and 12 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Surf City Welcome Center on N. Shore Drive. Each meeting will cover the same material about the new park only, so attendance to only one is necessary.
