Panthers’ Brady says offense must continue to evolve in NFL
LSU passing game cordinator Joe Brady speaks during media day for NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in New Orleans. Clemson is scheduled to play LSU on Monday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). (Source: Gerald Herbert)
January 17, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 4:44 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Joe Brady’s offensive system worked wonders at LSU this past season, helping the Tigers lead the nation in yards and points en route to a 42-25 win over Clemson in the national championship game.

But that scheme won’t necessarily be the same one he runs with the Panthers next season.

Carolina’s new offensive coordinator was non-committal over the idea of bringing spread offense concepts to the NFL, instead saying that he plans to develop a system that best utilizes the skills of the players on the Panthers roster.

