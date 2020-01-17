Panthers’ Brady says offense must continue to evolve in NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Joe Brady’s offensive system worked wonders at LSU this past season, helping the Tigers lead the nation in yards and points en route to a 42-25 win over Clemson in the national championship game.
But that scheme won’t necessarily be the same one he runs with the Panthers next season.
Carolina’s new offensive coordinator was non-committal over the idea of bringing spread offense concepts to the NFL, instead saying that he plans to develop a system that best utilizes the skills of the players on the Panthers roster.
