Northeastern looks to extend streak vs UNCW

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern's Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 55 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 44.3 percent of the 131 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 14 for 25 over his last three games. He's also converted 90.5 percent of his free throws this season.