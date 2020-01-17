Man charged with murder in attempted robbery that resulted in fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of fatally shooting another man during an attempted armed robbery earlier this month.
Erick Jemonia Gibbs, 29, was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department Thursday night and charged in the death of George Porter III on Jan. 5.
According to the WPD, officers responded to 1010 S. 4th St. around 1 a.m. on Jan. 5.
When officers arrived they discovered two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men, George Porter III, 56, died a short time later at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
According to witnesses, the shooting happened after several men came into the residence attempting to rob the individuals inside. The suspects at some point then began shooting. Police said at the time that they believe illegal drugs were involved in this incident.
Gibbs been charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to online records.
He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Gibbs has multiple previous convictions, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Most recently, Gibbs served about 15 months in prison for a 2015 conviction on drugs charges.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.