Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

EYE-DROP-POISONING
Woman pleads guilty to poisoning husband with eye drops
YORK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman pleaded guilty to fatally poisoning her husband by putting eye drops into his water for days. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison. News outlets report 53-year-old Lana Sue Clayton pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with a food or drug. Lana Clayton admitted to giving her husband drinks laced with Visine. She poisoned him with Visine for three days in July 2018 before the poison eventually caused his death. Lana Clayton says her husband was abusive and she didn't mean to kill him. Prosecutors say she killed him for his money.
OFFICER SHOOTING-TRAFFIC STOP
Deputies shoot man after he fires on officers in SC
NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two deputies in South Carolina shot a man running away from a traffic stop after he fired at them first. The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies had a car drive away from a traffic stop around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say when a second deputy arrived from the opposite direction, 25-year-old Shaheme Lindsay stopped his vehicle and started running. Authorities say Lindsay fired at the deputies, who shot back and wounded him. His condition was not released. The deputies were not hurt and their names were not released. Deputies say Lindsay is a suspect in several other area shootings.
ESCAPEE CAPTURED
South Carolina authorities capture escaped teenage inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 16-year-old inmate who escaped from a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice facility has been captured and returned to custody. Juvenile Justice Department officials confirmed on Twitter that the teenager was found around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, about 8 miles away from the Columbia facility he escaped from. Someone called and tipped off authorities to his location. The teen left the department's Broad River Road Complex on Wednesday night, prompting a search by multiple agencies. Authorities didn't detail how he was able to escape. News outlets report the teenager is serving a 35-year sentence for the sexual assault of a 72-year-old woman.
ANIMAL MISTREATMENT
Sheriff: 270 dogs, other animals found at SC puppy mill
WARE SHOALS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they have found more than 270 dogs and other animals in appalling conditions at what they called a puppy mill. Laurens County deputies say someone called this week because they were concerned about the health of a puppy they bought at a home in Ware Shoals. Deputies say the animals were stacked in cages on top of each other, covered in urine and feces. Deputies charged 70-year-old Barbara Timms and 46-year-old Barry Davis with two counts of ill treatment of animals. Authorities say the dogs were mostly Chihuahuas. Chickens, ducks and rabbits were found on the property too.
DNA-JOHN DOE
DNA evidence may lead to identification of 1993 John Doe
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Investigators say new DNA testing shows an unidentified man found in southern Wisconsin in 1993 may have ties to an American Indian tribe in South Carolina and to people in Mexico. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patricia Hall has been working to identify the man whose decomposed body was found near the Illinois state line. The man's death was initially classified as a homicide but more recently was reclassified as undetermined. The Kenosha News says new clues from the nonprofit database DNA Doe Project have linked the man to the Catawba Indian Tribe in South Carolina and to people living near Sonora, Mexico. Hall has contacted a coroner's office where the reservation is located.
XGR-EDUCATION OVERHAUL
South Carolina Senate begins education overhaul bill debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have started their debate on a massive public education overhaul bill with a lengthy explanation of what all is in the proposal. Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree promised Wednesday to take as much time as needed to explain all 59 sections of the bill. He spent two hours talking and will be back Thursday. Hembree says the bill isn't sweeping reform, instead cleaning up education rules. The Horry County Republican says bigger changes can come later in separate bills. Hembree also wants senators to wait to suggest amendments until next week. The House passed its own education overhaul bill last March.