Hurricane debris controlled burns planned for Orton Plantation

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Orton Plantation will be conducting small controlled burns this month and in February to address Hurricane Dorian cleanup.
These burns will take place before Orton Plantation’s annual prescribed burning begins March 1.
“Prescribed fire not only benefits the longleaf pine ecosystem by controlling invasive species and encouraging new plant growth, but also mitigates the possibility of wildfire by reducing dangerous fuel loads that accumulate over the course of the year,” Orton Plantation stated in a news release.
The burns will be overseen by Orton Property Manager Dillon Epp, a state-certified controlled burner.
“Trained experts conduct the controlled burns at Orton, and are in close coordination with the North Carolina Forest Service, the North Carolina Department of Air Quality, the Brunswick and New Hanover County fire departments and 911 services,” the news release states.
