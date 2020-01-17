Hofstra downs UNCW in first game without C.B. McGrath

The 6-7, 240-pound Kante scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and teamed up with junior guard Tareq Coburn to help the Pride avert the upset. Coburn netted 12 of his team-high 15 points after the break as Hofstra turned back several runs by the Seahawks. Senior guard Eli Pemberton added 14 points and senior guard Desure Buie had 12 as four of the Pride’s five starters reached double figures.