High school donates $1,000 to NC Harm Reduction Coalition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School raised $1,000 from a Battle of the Bands concert and donated the proceeds to the NC Harm Reduction Coalition
After the tragic suicide of a freshman student last fall, the school’s honors service learning class hosted “Wildcat Wellness Week” to focus their efforts on improving the mental health of the community. Students organized a full week of activities and events to promote wellness and ended the week with a Battle of the Bands concert at Walkerworld. The concert welcomed over 150 parents and students and raised money from concessions and admission tickets.
“It brought a strong sense of community. It’s not something that’s typically talked about so that reassurance that there are people that are there for you and there’s a support system if you need help was really our goal with the project,” said student Hattie Haines.
According to the organization’s official website, the NC Harm Reduction Coalition is “dedicated to the implementation of harm reduction intervention, public health strategies, drug policy transformation, and justice reform.”
