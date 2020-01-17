Heading to Wilmington’s MLK Parade? Here’s some helpful information

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heading to the MLK Parade in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 20?
Here’s some information that may prove handy:
- The parade begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Wilmington.
- Parade route: Starts at N. 3rd St. & Brunswick/Hanover St.’s, proceeds southbound on N. 3rd St. to Princess St., eastbound on Princess St. to 4th St., northbound on 4th St. to Campbell St. to Brunswick St.
- Maj. Gen. Joseph McNeil will be the grand marshal of the parade. McNeil was one of four African American college students who, in 1960, sat down at a segregated Woolworth’s lunch counter. It was a bold and defiant challenge to the store’s policy that denied service to non-white customers. McNeil and three other freshmen at A&T State University gained national attention Feb. 1, 1960, following the lunch counter protest. The group, now known as the Greensboro Four, was instrumental in having the segregated laws of the nation changed so that African Americans could sit down and eat at lunch counters and any other public places.
The following roads will be closed during the parade (all streets are expected to reopen by 3 p.m.):
- Beginning at 9 a.m., N. 3rd Street will be closed. Northbound traffic headings downtown will need to use Market St. to access 5th Ave./6th St. Southbound traffic will need to use Front Street or David Street to get to 5th Ave.
- Southbound N. 3rd St. between N. Front St. /Davis St. and Market St.
- Northbound N. 3rd St. between Market St. & Brunswick St.
- N. 4th St. between Market St. and Hanover St.
- Princess St. between 3rd St. & 4th St.
- Chestnut St. between 3rd St.& 4th St.
- Grace St. between 3rd St. & 4th St.
- Walnut St. between 3rd St. & 4th St.
- Red Cross St. between 3rd St. & 5th Ave.
- Campbell between 3rd St. &
- Hanover St. at N. 3rd St.
- Hanover St. between Front St. & 3rd St.
- Brunswick St. between Nutt St. & Front St.
- Brunswick St. between Front St. & 3rd St.
- Brunswick St. between 3rd St. & 4th St.
- Nutt St. between Brunswick St. & Hanover St.
For more info on the parade, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.