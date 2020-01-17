First Alert Forecast: shot of cold air arrives, another stronger one for MLK Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A colder weather pattern has finally redeveloped for the Cape Fear Region and, as it often does, social media carries whispers of snow. To be fair, a couple recent weather models have depicted enough polar jet stream energy to leverage the development of a wintry storm along the Carolina Coast next week. However, these model solutions remain too scattered and unfocused for the overt inclusion of snow in your First Alert Forecast.
So, snow is sketchy. But cold signals are crystal clear. Take today, Friday, for example. Despite ample daytime sunshine...
- midday temperatures and wind chills will fight through the 40s and 30s, respectively, with continued nippy north winds.
- late afternoon temperatures will likely crest no higher than 50 and, with a residual north breeze, wind chills may be mired in the 40s.
- any warming will be quickly lost just after sunset. Under clear or partly cloudy skies, expect temperatures to dart down toward the 30s.
The weekend feature a return to somewhat milder weather and a chance of a few showers late Saturday and early Sunday. An even stronger blast of cold weather arrives for MLK Day into the middle of next week.
Stay warm, friends, and thanks for trusting your First Alert Forecast right here or at your fingertips anytime on the WECT Weather App!
