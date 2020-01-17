First Alert Forecast: shot of cold air arrives, another stronger one for MLK Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A colder weather pattern has finally redeveloped for the Cape Fear Region and, as it often does, social media carries whispers of snow. To be fair, a couple recent weather models have depicted enough polar jet stream energy to leverage the development of a wintry storm along the Carolina Coast next week. However, these model solutions remain too scattered and unfocused for the overt inclusion of snow in your First Alert Forecast.