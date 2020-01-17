Burglary suspect sought in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a burglary suspect following an incident on Thursday.
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Sean Delane Brown, 54, is wanted on charges of burglary and attempted larceny for an incident that occurred on Holden Beach Road in the Supply community.
No other details about the alleged crimes have been released.
Brown is five-foot-six and weighs 164 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information should contact Det. LeBlanc at 910-269-7833 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.