Bond for suspect in Kim Bland’s murder set at $2 million

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The suspect in the murder of a Wilmington woman will be held under a $2 million secured bond, a judge ruled Friday.
Earlier this week, Andrew Boynton was indicted on first-degree murder and felony larceny charges in connection to the November death of Kim Bland.
During a court appearance on Friday, the judge also ruled that Boynton will be on house arrest if he were to post bail.
Bland, who was well known in Wilmington’s film community, was found in her apartment off Randall Parkway on Nov. 7, reportedly stabbed to death.
Two days later, authorities in Virginia arrested Boynton, her roommate, after he was found with her car. He was later extradited to New Hanover County and charged with first-degree murder.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.