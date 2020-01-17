First Act: Youth Disney Revue kicks off in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The curtain opens Friday night on Thalian Association Community Threatre’s Youth Disney Revue.
Teens from the community come together to bring Disney magic to Wilmington’s stage, performing your favorite songs from movies, TV shows and Broadway musicals.
Audience members are invited to sing along to hits from Aladdin, Lion King, Hercules, Frozen and Toy Story. The show is promised to be a hit with people ages 5 to 105.
The Disney Revue will run January 17, through Jan. 26 at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center on 2nd Street.
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at Thalian.org or by calling the box office at 910-251-1788.
