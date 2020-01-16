With WPD Chief Evangelous’ retirement imminent, city council to consider resolution naming interim chief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After nearly 50 years as a law enforcement officer, and 15 years as Wilmington’s top cop, Police Chief Ralph Evangelous is ready to retire.
The chief’s last day is fast approaching, slated for Feb. 1, 2020.
During a Thursday afternoon news conference, city officials announced that council will vote on a resolution next week to appoint Assistant Chief Donny Williams as interim police chief. Council will consider a final decision at a later time, Mayor Bill Saffo said.
Evangelous hopes the next chief of police will build on what he’s done, and he says his officers are the ones who deserve the credit for the department’s recent accomplishments.
He began his career in law enforcement nearly 50 years ago in Southborough, MA. He came to Wilmington in 2004 after serving as police chief in Temple, TX for nine years.
“There is no greater joy than helping people,” Chief Ralph Evangelous said in a press release. “I have been truly honored to serve this great community and hope that my service has helped to make our community better in some way.”
Evangelous is not exactly sure what’s next for him after his retirement at the end of January, but at this point, he plans to keep his home base in Wilmington. He’s even toying with the idea of going to work at a refugee camp in Africa.
