Woman injured in Southport house fire

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A homeowner was injured and brought to the hospital, after a late night fire at her house in Southport.
It happened at 110 North Caswell Street.
According to authorities, the homeowner and her two cats were the only ones in the house at the time of the fire.
The homeowner was able to escape, but received burns to her face and hands. She was brought to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Officials say she is in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
Crews have been unable to locate the cats. A secondary search is expected on Thursday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it started on the first floor of the home.
WECT has crews at the scene, and we’ll continue to update this page as we learn more.
