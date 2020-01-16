Wallace-Rose Hill running back to play at Navy

TEACHEY, N.C. (WECT) - Wallace-Rose Hill High School’s Cameren Dalrymple will play college football at Navy.
Dalrymple was honored at a signing event Tuesday at the high school along with family and friends.
During his career, he rushed for 3,124 yards and scored 33 touchdowns.
"My career here means a lot to me,” said Dalrymple. “When I first got here I knew I wanted to do something and be known in the community. And that's what I did my four years here. Just proud of myself and I got to keep working."
“Not many times in teaching do you get to see great things happen to great people,” added Bulldog head coach Kevin Motsinger.
The Navy runs in Dalrymple’s family, he’s joining his father and grandfather who served in the Navy.
