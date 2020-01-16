UNCW women’s basketball team to host Pink Day for Kay Yow Cancer Fund

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the UNCW women’s basketball team takes on James Madison this Friday, the team has one request for those who attend. Wear pink!
The pink day event is in support of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for women fighting all cancers.
“It’s the biggest fundraiser event in women’s basketball,” says UNCW Coach Karen Barefoot. “Our entire conference will have the Kay Yow event and they work with our local community to support breast cancer awareness.”
While the mission of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund is to help women with all cancers, the organization evolved following Kay Yow’s lengthy battle with breast cancer after a diagnosis in 1987. Yow was the head coach for the N.C. State women’s basketball team from 1975 to 2009. She died in 2009 from cancer.
“Kay Yow was a giant,” Coach Barefoot says. “She passed from it and wanted her legacy to be about helping others and finding a cure.”
Coach Barefoot says the UNCW team will wear pink Friday. A big crowd is expected as the team is hosting the defending Colonial Athletic Association champions.
Barefoot says the UNCW Seahawks are ranked number two in attendance in the CAA.
The Seahawks will face the Dukes at 7 p.m. Friday at Trask Coliseum.
