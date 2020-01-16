Trask High School to host 11th annual Chatlee MLK Jam

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Trask High School will again be the host for the Flight 22 Chatlee MLK Jam on Monday.
This year is the 11th year that the basketball showcase has been held and celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.
“We have taken pride the last few years and embracing the meaning about what the event is about,” said event director Nathan Faulk. “From having halftime entertainment. And for the community to come out and see good basketball. With a good matchup’s that get the high school teams prepared for the upcoming playoffs as well."
Below is the schedule for all the on January 19th
Gym one
9:30 a.m. East Columbus vs. Wilmington Christian
11 a.m. Laney vs. Pine Forest (women)
12:30 p.m. Hoggard vs. Holly Springs
2 p.m. Trask vs. Purnell Swett
3:30 p.m. Gray’s Creek vs. Laney
5 p.m. Gray’s Creek vs. Northside-Jacksonville (women)
6:30 p.m. South Brunswick vs. Northside-Jacksonville
Gym two
4 p.m. Wayne County Day vs. West Brunswick
