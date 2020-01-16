SUV crashes into Panda Express in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person was taken to the hospital after an SUV hit the side of a Wilmington restaurant Thursday morning.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., a vehicle ran into the side of the newly-opened Panda Express located on Van Campen Blvd.
The 78-year-old driver told Wilmington police that he just came from the foot doctor and his foot went numb as he was trying to park. He couldn’t get his foot off the gas in time and hit the building, according to police.
When the vehicle struck the side of the building, a drink fountain inside fell over onto a female customer. The customer was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
No charges will be filed against the driver, police say.
The dining area is closed to customers, however, the drive-thru remains open.
