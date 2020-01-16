S. Carolina, A&M meet in conference play

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 67.5 points per game against SEC opponents so far, an improvement from the 57.7 per game they put up against non-conference foes.ACCURATE AJ: AJ Lawson has connected on 31.3 percent of the 83 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 24 over the last five games. He's also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.