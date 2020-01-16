NHRMC Employee of the Year honored for her dedication and empathy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NHRMC Employee of the Year Astrid Keusseyan joined us on WECT News First at Four Thursday.
Keusseyan is the Administrative Coordinator of Network Pathology & Laboratory Services. Her team nominated her, citing her “abundance of empathy, unending consideration and the occasional potluck.”
"You can't help but root for Astrid to succeed because she wishes the same for you and everyone she works with," said John Gizdic, NHRMC President & CEO. "When one employee like Astrid cares so much about her job, her community and her work family, everyone around her can feel it."
Outside of the hospital, Keusseyan is a leader too. She is involved with Healthcare Explorers, which introduces teenagers to the broad career opportunities in the field of medicine.
She also helped with the hospital’s universal signs initiative, which aimed to make the region’s Hispanic population feel more comfortable at NHRMC.
Instead of just adding Spanish nomenclature to signs, she and her team incorporated universal symbols for all non-English speaking people.
“All individuals deserve to feel welcomed, comfortable, and supported during each interaction with NHRMC,” Astrid said. “I am grateful to be among those working to provide exceptional inclusive experiences to all who come through our doors.”
