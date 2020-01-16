More than 2,500 without power in Wilmington after equipment damaged

By WECT Staff | January 16, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated January 16 at 11:52 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 2,500 customers are without power Thursday in Wilmington after equipment was damaged.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, most of the customers affected are located along Carolina Beach Road in the area of Shipyard Blvd. and Independence Blvd.

“The outage was caused by a third-party, which while digging, damaged our underground electrical equipment,” according to Duke Energy.

Several traffic lights on Carolina Beach Road are out as a result.

Outage map (Source: Duke Energy)

