Massive, mysterious booms rock Cape Fear region

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - If you live in Brunswick County and you experienced loud booms and shakes Wednesday night, you aren’t alone.
WECT received dozens of calls and messages from people in Oak Island who felt two large sonic booms that shook their homes around 9:30 p.m.
Many residents who reached out say Wednesday’s strange booms are different than shaking they’ve experienced in the past, often explained by Seneca Guns.
According to the US Geological Survey, the term “Seneca Guns” is commonly used to describe the roaring, loud detonations residents have reportedly heard along the Carolina coast. Sometimes the booms can be traced to man made things like explosions, earthquakes or construction, but others remain a mystery.
While we aren’t sure what caused the disturbance, WECT’s Eric Davis confirms there’s no official reports of an earthquake in the area from the US Geological Survey and Coast Guard officials have ruled out any military training exercises or large vessels in the area.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.