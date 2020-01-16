GPS reception may be unavailable or unreliable to pilots due to military testing along the East Coast



According to a flight advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration, GPS may be unreliable or unavailable due to military testing. (Source: FAAsafety.gov)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | January 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 2:00 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group 4 is conducting offshore military exercises from Jan. 16-24 that could make GPS reception unavailable or unreliable in the Southeastern U.S.

The dates and times of the testing can be found here.

The advisory states that pilots should report any anomalies.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association wrote about the advisory on its website, stating “we consider the risks to GA (General Aviation) aircraft highly concerning.”

According to its report, during a similar exercise, “an aircraft lost navigation capability and did not regain it until after landing.”

