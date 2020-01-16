GPS reception may be unavailable or unreliable to pilots due to military testing along the East Coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group 4 is conducting offshore military exercises from Jan. 16-24 that could make GPS reception unavailable or unreliable in the Southeastern U.S.
The dates and times of the testing can be found here.
The advisory states that pilots should report any anomalies.
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association wrote about the advisory on its website, stating “we consider the risks to GA (General Aviation) aircraft highly concerning.”
According to its report, during a similar exercise, “an aircraft lost navigation capability and did not regain it until after landing.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.