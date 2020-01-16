Funderburk leads NC State past Miami 80-63; Bryce returns

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - D.J. Funderburk had 19 points and North Carolina State shot 64% after halftime to beat Miami 80-63.
The Wolfpack had four players in double figures. N.C. State also got a boost with the return of senior C.J. Bryce, the team’s leading scorer who had missed the past four games while being in the concussion protocol.
Chris Lykes scored 20 points to lead Miami, which shot just 29.6% in the first half.
That included going the last five-plus minutes of the first half without a basket as N.C. State took control.
