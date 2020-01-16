Fort Fisher/Southport ferry line undergoes major overhaul

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The ramp overhaul on the Fort Fisher Southport ferry line is the biggest improvement project in the ferry’s run of more than 50 years.
“The ramps here are larger than anywhere else on the system” says John Abel, a maintenance engineer with NC DOT. “The tide here is roughly twice as high as it is in other parts of the state. It can fluctuate up to five feet."
The numbers are impressive. In 2018, that run across the Cape Fear River logged 185,899 vehicles and 487,894 passengers. The Fort Fisher/Southport ferry is the second largest in the state system and one of few that charge a fare.
The work being done is two-fold; Crews are replacing an old cable and counterweight system with hydraulics. If you’ve ever been to a local gym and seen a leg press machine, that’s what the weights look like. All of that is going to change, with the new system overhead and not along the water line.
“We’re hoping to have the dorms completed too, by the time we re-open” says Abel.
What people may not realize is some of the crew on your 25 minute cruise across the Cape Fear isn’t local. They’re pulled in from all over the state. The crew members work seven days on and seven days off.
“These dorms, which have two beds in a room, will give crew members a place to stay while they’re here, on shift.”
The hope is to have the run back up and operational by the second week of April.
“This is kind of the pilot project for the rest of the system. We figure if it’ll work here, it’ll definitely work everywhere else."
