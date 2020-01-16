Food Network host Tyler Florence to challenge local food trucks at GLOW event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Six local food trucks will compete against each other when Food Network star Tyler Florence hosts GLOW Academy’s annual celebrity chef events later this month.
Florence, host of The Great American Food Truck Race, will challenge the six food truck chefs in the Food Truck Throw Down at GLOW’s fundraising breakfast at the Country Club of Landfall beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 24.
Goin’ Ham, T’Geaux Boys, WilmyWoodie, Bill’s Front Porch, Catch and Cheese Smith are the participating food truck teams.
“Wilmington Food Network fans are thrilled when our celebrity chefs take time to learn more about our tremendous foodie scene, so introducing our area’s outstanding food truck chefs to Tyler Florence just seemed a natural opportunity,” GLOW NC President Todd Godbey said.
Florence will challenge each food truck with unanticipated ingredients at the beginning of the event while breakfast attendees watch them compete via remote cameras.
Florence will visit with the chefs to mimic his show’s dynamic. He will select one chef as the Food Truck Throw Down winner.
Florence is the fifth Food Network star to visit Wilmington in support of GLOW Academy - Emeril Lagasse (2016), Giada De Laurentiis (2017), Guy Fieri (2018) and Robert Irvine (2019).
