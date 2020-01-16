First Alert Forecast: winter is coming...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! Spring has been winning the seasonal battle over the past couple of days but winter is ready to make its presence known. A cold front will finally move into the area which will bring a dose of wintry air by Friday and again early next week. Temperatures will trend from well above normal to below normal in your planning forecast.
- The last run at 70s will be on this Thursday before a quick dose of winter returns by Friday morning.
-Over the weekend, afternoon highs will hover in the 60s. Rain chances will jump Saturday evening into Sunday as the next cold front works through.
- Early next week temperatures will take a big plunge as cold air dives south. Expect temperatures in the 20, 30s and 40s.
Below is a look at your 7 day planning forecast for the Wilmington area. To get your specific forecast for your backyard or on the go check it out on your First Alert Weather app! You can also keep track of the radar and see the latest video forecasts.
