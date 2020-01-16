Feds to discuss operation that led to drug-related convictions of Wilmington gang members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Federal prosecutors will hold a news conference on Friday to discuss the results of Operation Dodgeball which led to the convictions of several Wilmington gang members on heroin- and fentanyl-related charges.
According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina, the multi-year investigation determined that the defendants were responsible for the sale of narcotics in the Wilmington area as well as multiple violent acts.
At least two prior convictions connected to Operation Dodgeball involved Garry “Ratchet” Hines, 25, and Savon Hardaway, 23, who were sentenced in December after they pleaded guilty to heroin-related charges.
Prosecutors said the pair were part of the Nine Trey sect of the United Blood Nation gang which sold drugs and committed violent acts in the Wilmington area.
The news conference will take place at 1 p.m. at the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse on North Third Street in Wilmington.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force, consisting of FBI special agents, Wilmington Police Department investigators, and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detectives, investigated Operation Dodgeball.
